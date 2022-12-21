Port Augusta is paying a special tribute to two fallen Queensland police officers and a murdered civilian.
A local company has bathed Central Oval in blue light in recognition of the risks taken by members of all police services.
Proprietor of Augusta Production Services Alan Phillips said it was the city's way of showing respect for the victims of the shooting tragedy which unfolded in country Queensland.
"It is a show of gratitude from Port Augusta to police overall," he said.
As well as the lighting on the building, the scoreboard at the oval is illuminated with video of the Queensland Police placard and Police Remembrance Ribbon.
Mr Phillips said similar blue-light displays had been mounted in Adelaide at the Flinders Street Police Station, the Festival Theatre, Town Hall and other key landmarks.
He said the company had approached the Port Augusta City Council for permission to use the oval for the display and there had been a rapid consent to the project.
During the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago, the company provided a display at Central Oval to honour frontline workers.
The company is a regional touring body for the arts and corporate, mining and heavy industry audio-visuals.
