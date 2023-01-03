A low intensity heatwave is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for Friday January 6 through Sunday January 8 in Port Augusta with a top of 39 degrees expected on Saturday.
Although the forecast temperatures are common in our area during summer and most people are able to cope, care should be taken by those with medical conditions, the elderly and young children.
The Port Augusta Council has airconditioned facilities available at the library building on Mackay Street which is open from 9am to 6pm weekdays (7pm on Thursday).
Over the weekend, the public is welcome to take advantage of the facilities between 10am and 1pm on Saturday and 2 and 5pm on Sunday.
Community drinking fountains are widely available across Port Augusta, with a full list available on the Council website.
With school holidays in full swing, parents and caregivers are reminded to be sun smart while enjoying recreational activities outdoors and make sure that children have plenty of water and shade to recover.
Regional Coordinator for the Red Cross, Mr. Andrew Quin, said that there was a shortage of spaces for people to get out of the weather on weekends in Port Pirie and Port Augusta.
The Red Cross supports people who may vulnerable and isolated during extreme weather events through the Telecross REDi service; calling them daily during declared heatwaves.
People who are at risk or their carers can register for the Telecross REDi service by calling 1800 188 071, although Quin said eligibility conditions apply.
Quin said that the library was a good option or the Council run tourism and arts centres in each city, otherwise the Red Cross and Uniting Country offices welcome people to come in on week days.
He agreed that our communities need spaces other than shopping centres for people to get relief from extreme weather conditions, particularly over the weekends.
Heatwaves have caused more deaths in Australia than any other natural hazard.
The State Emergency Service has six great tips to keep safe during a heatwave;
Housing SA offers the Homeless Connect SA service 24 hours, 7 days a week to connect people in crisis with services and emergency accommodation.
Anyone who is experiencing or at risk of homelessness can call Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308.
It is important to take care yourself and check in family members and friends, particularly those who are vulnerable during hot weather.
