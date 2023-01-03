The Transcontinental

Hot weather forecast for Port Augusta from January with temperatures close to 40 degrees

Updated January 6 2023 - 5:58pm, first published January 3 2023 - 3:19pm
A low intensity heatwave is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for Friday January 6 through Sunday January 8 in Port Augusta with a top of 39 degrees expected on Saturday.

