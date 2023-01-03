Sleep in the coolest part of the house (it might not be your bedroom).

Fill a small spray bottle with water - it's a great way to keep cool, especially for children.

Add a slice of lemon and ice cubes to your water.

Register vulnerable family members for the Telecross Redi Service (if eligible).

Make sure pets have cool spots, shade and bowls or buckets of cool water (you can freeze water in a plastic bottle and leave it in their bucket). Bring pets inside during the day.

