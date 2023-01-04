A Mid North council has revealed its Citizens of the Year for 2023.
Mr. Ken Walter, of Melrose, was announced as Citizen of the Year for the District Council of Mount Remarkable with Mayor Stephan McCarthy highlighting his outstanding volunteer work over more than 50 years.
Wilmington's Ms. Sienna Lines, was awarded Junior Citizen of the Year for her leadership and community commitment.
Ken Walter continues to be an active volunteer with the Melrose Country Fire Service Brigade, The Mount Remarkable Agricultural Society and the Melrose Community Development Association and is described as an invaluable volunteer over the past 22 years with the Melrose and District History Society.
Ken has protected local lives and properties in his 50 years with the CFS as a reliable and active member and has always been generous with his time and energy for local community organisations.
Mayor McCarthy said that it was important that young people in our communities are recognised.
Junior Citizen of the Year, Sienna Lines, after receiving the Netball Association H Grade Runner Up Trophy. Picture supplied.
Sienna has volunteered for the past two years running the Net Set Go program in Wilmington as well as umpiring netball and helping at working bees and fundraising events.
'People like Sienna should be encouraged to continue their journey, for all of us will benefit longer term,' he said.
Sienna's mother, Ms. Nikki Atkinson, believes it is important to encourage children to step up and for parents to teach them what is important about volunteering time in the community.
'There are so many things that come from playing sport, like sharing, having team mates and being involved,' she said.
When the family moved to the region from Adelaide, Nikki encouraged her children to be involved in local sport as a way to meet people and give back to the community.
The happy and vivacious Sienna has thrown herself into netball and tennis, and rather than asking what she can get out of it, she has realised the time and money that is needed for country sporting clubs to survive.
Details of the award presentations and Australia Day events in the Mount Remarkable region will be announced soon.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
