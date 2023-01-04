Business and owners fined after severe injuries to young worker

A steel fabrication business and two directors have been fined $200,000 after a young worker suffered severe injuries in 2020.
A SafeWork SA investigation found that Port Augusta Steel Centre Pty Ltd and the two owners of the business had breached their work health and safety duty and failed to provide a safe work environment for their workers.
Safework said that in September, 2020, the 16-year-old apprentice was crushed at work by heavy sheets of steel that fell suddenly from a failed storage rack.
He had been working with his supervisor to put away a delivery of steel sheets into the storage racks when the steel in the storage slot moved.
The pressure of this movement had caused the two posts to snap with the steel falling onto him.
The worker was pinned between the wall of the workshop shed and 30 sheets of steel weighing an estimated 1200 kilograms. He had a broken thigh-bone and soft-tissue injuries.
The company was charged with having failed to comply with its work, health and safety duty and failed to ensure a safe system of work to provide and a safe system of work for the task, thus exposing their employees to risk of serious injury.
Business owners Geoffrey Glen and Julie Glen were also charged with failing to comply with their obligations as working directors and exercise due diligence to ensure that the business complied with their health and safety duties.
The business and both directors pleaded guilty in the South Australian Employment Tribunal for breaches of the Work Health and Safety Act 2012.
In the aftermath of the incident, SafeWork issued a series of compliance notices to the business.
It said the company has hired an engineer to provide specifications for an appropriate steel storage rack design, fabricated new storage racks using the engineer's specifications and introduced a new procedure for loading the storage racks with steel.
The tribunal convicted the company and fined it $134,000 plus legal fees.
The business owners were also convicted and fined $33,000 each plus legal fees.
In sentencing, Deputy President Judge Lieschke said the employment of young apprentices highlighted the critical importance of taking a systematic approach to identifying hazards and controlling risks of injury, rather than relying on experience and judgement.
"Young workers are necessarily unable to protect themselves by their experience and judgement. They, and their parents, must place their trust in an employer complying with mandatory safety laws," he said.
SafeWork SA Executive Director Martyn Campbell said it was a "perfect example of a workplace incident that could have been avoided".
"As a result, a young person sustained injuries that may continue to impact him for the rest of his life," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
