$200,000 fine after young apprentice suffers injuries in incident at Port Augusta

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated January 6 2023 - 12:06pm, first published January 4 2023 - 5:10pm
Business and owners fined after severe injuries to young worker

A steel fabrication business and two directors have been fined $200,000 after a young worker suffered severe injuries in 2020.

