MUSIC
Get your toes tapping
Festival of Sounds, January 27 and 28, Spear Creek Holiday Park, Country and Rock 'n' Roll bands from around our communities come together to raise for the Apex Postie Bash. Call 0428 822 644 for bookings.
ROCK AND ROLL
The Chairmen
Rock and roll and blues - dinner and show January 28, K's Delicious, Highway One Motel. For bookings, contact Kendehl on 0448 191 988.
FITNESS
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays from 1 p.m. at Central Oval and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
PARK RUN
Just you against the clock!
Port Augusta Park Run is on every Saturday from 8am starting at Young Street. Register online before your first run. Free, fun and friendly weekly 5km run organised entirely by volunteers.
SWIMMING FUN
Get set to splash down
The Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre is due to reopen early February following the refurbishment and construction of a new children's splash pad. Follow the Centre on FaceBook or via the Council website for updates.
BOTANIC GARDENS
Free and shady
The Arid Land Botanic Gardens are open from 7.30am with the Visitor Centre open from 9 to 4pm on the Stuart Highway. Every school holidays, a free activity table is set up at the Visitor Centre to keep children entertained. Children can enjoy sand play and create their own landscapes using natural materials gathered from the garden. 'Arid Explorer's Children's Garden' and 'Discovery Walk' always available and free.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Yarta Purtli Gallery
The Cultural Centre located on Beauchamp Lane supports and encourages community and individual participation in all facets of the arts and culture. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm (closed on public holidays). Free entry.
MEETINGS
Council Meetings
Go along on the second Tuesday of every month - January 17 at 5.30pm, Mackay St. Council is live streaming Council Meetings. Members of the public may view the meeting in the Council Chamber or via zoom webinar. Members of the public are requested to register for seating allocation in the Council Chamber" Please call 8641 9100.
WADLATA
Discover your town
The Port Augusta, Flinders Ranges and Outback Visitor Centre is open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm and weekends and public holidays from 10am to 3pm. Cafe open and lots to discover. Visit the Tunnel of Time!
MINIGOLF
For the young of heart
Visit Stirling North Golf Club for mini putt - clubs and balls available onsite for a donation.
GAIN SKILLS
'Committee Basics' Training
Regional Development Australia is offering training on Thursday March 6 from 6pm. Call Renata for details 8641 1444.
BIRDS ON SALE
Mid North Poultry Club
The club is holding its annual sale Sunday March 19 from 9am at the Clare Valley Showgrounds. Sausage sizzle and drinks available for purchase. Contact Nick Stringer to register to sell birds 0409 024 444.
ALL LIT UP
Quorn Silo Light Show
Spectacular night attraction, in the railway precinct, Quorn. Watch the Quorn Silo begin to glow at sunset and spring to life under the stars. Enjoy this free starlit audiovisual celebration of the Flinders Ranges, the Pichi Richi Railway, local stories and heritage starting at 8.45pm in January.
