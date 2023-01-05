Giant outback miner BHP will benefit from a renewable power agreement with world-leading wind-farm and battery company Neoen.
The deal is expected to meet half of Olympic Dam's electricity needs from 2026-27 to allow the site to have net-zero emissions for the contracted volume of supply.
Workers from Port Augusta and elsewhere in the Upper Spencer Gulf are employed at the mine.
Neoen, one of the world's leading producers of renewable energy, in December, 2022, signalled the start of its 200MW Blyth Battery in the Mid North. The project is expected to operate from 2025.
The battery will be located next to the Blyth West substation and will be connected to ElectraNet's transmission network.
It will mostly be deployed with Neoen's Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm to deliver 70MW of renewable baseload energy to BHP.
The energy will power one of the world's most significant deposits of copper, gold and uranium.
Neoen also operates the 150MW Hornsdale Power Reserve at Jamestown.
The company's managing director, Louis de Sambucy, said the organisation was thrilled to be starting construction of the battery.
"We are proud of our ability to combine the battery, Goyder South wind energy and our expertise in energy management to power Olympic Dam with renewable baseload," he said.
Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy.
With experience in solar power, wind power and storage, the company plays a role in the energy transition by producing competitive, green, local energy on four continents.
After a five-fold increase in the past five years, its capacity in operation and under construction stands at 6.4GW.
The company's flagship operations are France's most powerful solar farm in Cestas, Finland's biggest wind farm in Mutkalampi, one of the world's most-competitive solar plants in Mexico and two of the world's most-powerful big-scale storage plants, both in Australia - Hornsdale and the Victorian Big Battery.
It expects the construction and operation of its Mid North wind and battery project to create about 250 construction jobs and 15 permanent jobs.
The Olympic Dam asset president, Jennifer Purdie, said the world needed South Australia's high-quality copper to build renewable technologies and infrastructure and her company was focused on producing that copper "more sustainably".
"This agreement will support BHP on its decarbonisation journey to provide new firmed renewable energy and increased stability to the South Australian grid," she said.
The pact comes after commitments BHP has made in recent years, which have seen renewable electricity contribute to powering its sites in Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and Chile.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
