Net-zero emissions expected at giant outback miner BHP's Olympic Dam operation

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 5 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:16pm
The renewable energy deal will enable Olympic Dam to have net-zero emissions. Picture supplied

Giant outback miner BHP will benefit from a renewable power agreement with world-leading wind-farm and battery company Neoen.

