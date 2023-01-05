Artist registrations for the 'Solar and Sun' Sculpture Art prize have been extended to February 28.
Bungala Solar Farm has partnered with Port Augusta City Council with entries going on display at the Australian Arid Lands Botanic Gardens from April 1.
Entries are eligible for a grand prize of $20,000, a 'People's Choice Award' to the value of $2,500 and a Youth/Junior Award of $1,000.
The Bungala Solar Farm covers over 1480 acres of a former ostrich, sheep and cattle property owned by a local indigenous community organisation.
It started full production in 2020 and powers about 113,000 homes annually.
Sunny Rutherford, Sustainability Manager for Enel Green Power Australia (EGP), representing Bungala Solar Farm said, "we are committed to supporting the development of sustainable tourism in the local region and are excited see how artists will be inspired by and harness natural resources within their sculptures."
The collaborative partnership with Port Augusta City Council is intended to support arts, community development and sustainable tourism within the local area to the Bungala Solar Farm.
Brooke Mundy, Community Development Officer with the Yarta Purtli Art Gallery, said that there were a good number of registrations of interest so far but she encouraged all artists to consider taking part and get entries in as soon as possible.
Voting for the People's Choice prize will be both online via the council website and by voting in person at the Arid Lands Botanic Gardens.
Ms Mundy suggested it was a perfect project for the first six weeks of school term for budding young sculptors.
"We wanted to attract people to the gallery, the Arid Lands Botanic Gardens and Council facilities by running these events but also reward artists for their hard work," she said.
Theressa Hine, Manager Strategy, People and Culture at Port Augusta council was the driving force behind the concept but the project came together as a team effort.
Sculptures will be on display from April 1 to May 13 and the awards will be presented to winners on Thursday April 27.
To register for the 2023 'Solar and Sun' Bungala Sculpture Exhibition go to the Yarlta Purtli website.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
