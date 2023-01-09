Peterborough held their first Christmas Pageant for three years on December 16.
Councillor Graham Mercer said that it was a great success, filling the main street with floats and stalls and many people coming out to watch.
Visitor to the region, Katrine Graham, watched it all from in front of the Railway Hotel and helped a lot of kids gather 'loot' from various floats.
'The cops were litter bugs, throwing out so many goodies for the kids!,' Ms Graham said.
Ian Satterley, a long time local and member of the Lions Club congratulated the volunteers.
'Hats off to them! None of this would be possible if not for the volunteers and council working together for our town,' he said.
Mercer said that the pageant was originally run by the South Australian Railways, finishing at the oval.
Back in those days, the event included a gymkhana and harness racing.
When the railways closed in Peterborough in the late 1990s the Council took on the job helped by local groups who are still involved today such as the Metrolpolitan Fire Service, Country Fire Service, Rotary and Lions.
The pageant has been very popular and many previous residents come back for the event to catch up with friends and family and enjoy the markets.
The Pageant Committee congratulates all the participants and thanks all the people who put in such a big effort for the benefit of the community.
Graham said that anyone who would like to be a part of the event this year can get in touch with the Council Tourism and Community Development Manager, Megan Cusack on 8651 3355.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
