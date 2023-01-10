Police have reported two boys and seized two motorcycles in a crackdown on hoon behaviour at Port Augusta.
Police had several calls about a couple of dirt bikes travelling at speed and careering on the beach near Inglis Court on January 7.
People were walking nearby.
Police saw the bikes being ridden on the beach. Officers then approached a group of teenagers walking the bikes off the beach soon after and identified the two riders.
Two boys from Port Augusta West aged 17 and 15 were reported for driving while unlicensed and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.
The Kawasaki and Yamaha dirt bikes were locked up and the youths will be summonsed to appear in the Port Augusta Youth Court.
Meanwhile, a man has been arrested after two hotels and a police impound yard were broken into.
The Glendambo Hotel was broken into about 11.30pm on November 10.
Police say two offenders smashed a front glass window and entered the hotel and stole bottles of alcohol.
The Ceduna impound yard was accessed and a red Ford XR6 was stolen from inside just after 10pm on November 12.
About 1am on December 30, the Minnipa Hotel was broken into and cash and alcohol was taken.
After an investigation, a 34-year-old man from Yalata was arrested and charged with two counts of serious criminal trespass and three counts of theft.
In other news, a man was arrested after being caught drink-driving.
On December 31, police stopped a car in Young Street in Port Augusta about 8.30am. The driver submitted to a breath test and blew .181.
The 45-year-old man from Coober Pedy was charged with drink-driving and driving while unlicensed. He was banned from driving for 12 months and his car was impounded for 28 days.
Police are asking for further victims or witnesses to an assault at a Port Augusta supermarket to come forward.
The offence is alleged to have happened in the evening of December 11 in Commercial Road.
After an investigation, detectives arrested a 42-year-old man from the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands soon after.
Police believe there may be more victims and witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report on line at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
The man has been charged with two counts of indecent assault.
