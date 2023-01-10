The Transcontinental
Police investigated hoon behaviour on a beach at Port Augusta and charged two boys

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:24pm, first published January 10 2023 - 5:35pm
One of the dirt bikes is taken away to be impounded after police swooped on hoon riders in Port Augusta. Picture by SA Police

Police have reported two boys and seized two motorcycles in a crackdown on hoon behaviour at Port Augusta.

