Anna Nunn lives with her family of four on Wooltana Station 340 kms from Port Augusta.
Life took an unexpected turn for her after she wrote a story as a gift for her two year old son's birthday.
Friends and family asked for copies and Anna went ahead and self published, Where is Cowboy Roy's Hat?.
Anna's journey to living on a remote station started with a gap year governess job on Billa Kalina station in the Far North and it ended up being four years before she returned to Adelaide to complete her university studies.
"I learned that teaching was not for me," she laughed, "I spent the last year teaching my now five year old kindy and I was just, no, teaching is not for me, we have a governess starting here next month."
Roy has completed the preschool program with Remote and Isolated Childrens Exercise which is provided out of Port Augusta and will be learning through School of the Air this year.
Anna says there is plenty for the children to do on the station, just not what you might expect, "this morning we have been pregnancy testing cattle so he's been riding the motor bike to the yards."
"I have to go to Adelaide every three months for health check ups and I book him in at kindergym and we go to music and have some exposure for him and a bit of structured learning," Anna said.
The community has been very supportive with local shops and road houses stocking the books, which are also sold online through Anna's website and Facebook.
Roy isn't really aware of making the pages of two children's books but his love of the hat is still going strong, "oh yep, he's got a different looking hat now but he still rocks the hat and the boots," she says, "he's 50/50 between a pony and a motorbike; he likes them both."
The second book, Where are Cowboy Roy's Boots? was released in 2021, again illustrated by Tanja Hasan-Warner but Anna has no immediate plans to continue the series, as the past year has been occupied by home-schooling Roy, work on the station and other freelance non-fiction writing.
Despite the remote location, Anna says she loves the life on the station.
"Just to have the opportunity to work where you live and be at home with the kids, we are fortunate that we can go out every day and work and earn a living and still have the kids at our feet, not having to send them away to daycare to get our jobs done.
"It's tough some days, but we are very thankful for the time, we get to do everything with them and they are learning from us," she said.
