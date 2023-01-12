The Transcontinental
Federal member for Grey is concerned over potential delays in road repairs north of Port Augusta

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:25am, first published January 12 2023 - 6:49pm
Rowan Ramsey, Federal Member for Grey, has expressed concern over delays in repairs and upgrades to Tea Tree Road which runs from Yunta (2 1/2 hours east of Port Augusta) to Tea Tree, and the Gammon Ranges Road from Nepabunna to Copley.

