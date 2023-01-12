Rowan Ramsey, Federal Member for Grey, has expressed concern over delays in repairs and upgrades to Tea Tree Road which runs from Yunta (2 1/2 hours east of Port Augusta) to Tea Tree, and the Gammon Ranges Road from Nepabunna to Copley.
Yunta provides an alternative route for tourists into the Flinders Ranges and the community of Nepabunna is located just west of the Gammon Ranges.
There is a cultural tourism enterprise run by the Coulthard family in the Nepabunna, 'Iga Warta', a school and church.
It is claimed that people come from all over the world to visit the Bush Bakery and Quandong Cafe in Copley, a tiny spot near Leigh Creek.
The quandong is one of the great bush tucker foods with a sharpness and originality which makes it unlike any other fruit.
Both roads lie outside of nominated district council areas and are the responsibility of the state and federal governments on a pro-rata basis.
The former federal Coalition Government committed to funding of almost 5 million for Tea Tree Road and almost 2.5 million for the Gammon Ranges Road under the Remote Roads Upgrade Pilot Program (RRUPP).
This program focussed on funding for key regional and rural roads where the condition of the road is limiting community access, poses safety risks and impacts economic development.
Tourism is an important economic driver in the far north and the communities need to be able to have reliable access for residents and tourists alike.
Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Senator Bridget McKenzie said now is not the time to withhold promised road funding from regional communities who are struggling with deteriorating and dangerous roads.
"Persistent wet weather throughout winter and spring, torrential rain events and flooding has caused significant damage to the regional road network beyond that which would have been anticipated in a more normal year," said Rowan Ramsey MP.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported that rainfall for South Australia as a whole in 2022 was 125% above average (1961-1990), making it the state's fifth-wettest spring on record since 1900 and the highest rainfall in spring since 2010.
Yunta broke it's previous spring rainfall record, set in 1920 of 193mm, having 217mm of rain fall in 2022.
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Ms Catherine King, said that the Australian Government is providing $150 million in funding for 33 projects, including the Tea Tree Road and Gammon Ranges Road works, under the RRUPP.
"While the former Government announced projects early in 2022, they did not finalise the funding arrangements prior to the election.
The Albanese Labor Government delivered funds in its very first Budget to support these projects," the Minister confirmed.
Minister King said that the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts is working with successful funding recipients to progress their projects which are expected to be delivered by December 2024.
