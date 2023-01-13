The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

'Great project' planned at Quorn War Memorial under grant from Veterans Affairs Department

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grey MP Rowan Ramsey outlined a Saluting Their Service grant for sculptures at a war memorial in Quorn. Picture supplied

War veterans in the north will be honoured with funding from the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.