War veterans in the north will be honoured with funding from the federal government.
Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said the Quorn-based Flinders Ranges Council would receive $10,000 under the Saluting Their Service program to commission sculptures for the Quorn War Memorial.
Mr Ramsey said the money was from the Veterans Affairs Department for projects and activities that commemorate military duties in wars, conflicts and peace operations.
He said Quorn had a "really great project".
"I know how much hard work goes in to ensuring the service of all Australians is recognised for generations to come," he said.
"The program has seen many organisations in Grey achieve some wonderful things."
Veterans would be hoping that the sculptures are ready for installation at the memorial before the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2023.
The grant from the department represents a significant investment in the wellbeing of veterans. Other grants were provided for projects at Price and Port Broughton.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
