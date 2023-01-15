The Transcontinental
Time to get prepared

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 8:08am
Hot weather conditions over the past week should spark thinking about being prepared for bushfire, according to Community Engagement Officer, Kylee McNamee, from the CFS Region 4 Headquarters in Port Augusta.

