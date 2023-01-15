Time to get prepared

Hot weather conditions over the past week should spark thinking about being prepared for bushfire, according to Community Engagement Officer, Kylee McNamee, from the CFS Region 4 Headquarters in Port Augusta.
Fires can easily be started when residents are mowing long grass brought on by the summer rainfall and Ms McNamee suggests preparing for an emergency before it happens by having water on hand and being aware of where rocks are in the area that could cause a spark.
She said that having a bushfire plan was vital, "look on the CFS website the day before; after 4pm the fire danger rating will come up, and if you don't feel comfortable being at home even if there is no current fire, it is best to leave early and go the night before, go to a bushfire safer place."
Bushfire safer places in Port Augusta can be found on the CFS website by council area.
"A safer place is where there are lots of buildings, lots of concrete and not much vegetation," said Ms McNamee, "these locations are designed for members of the public who may be travelling through who haven't got a place to go or if you don't feel comfortable at home.
"Not everyone can have a 20-metre defendable space around their home so we ask that there are two metres free of vegetation right around the edge of the home," she added.
"Wetting down the area on a hot day; if there is some moisture in that fuel load that can really help defend the home."
For residents who choose to stay and actively defend their home, Ms McNamee said, "it is nice to have some knowledge behind it, have a good understanding on how fire behaves and when it gets to vegetation what it is going to do, we talk about that when we run a bushfire blitz or a bushfire ready meeting."
These training sessions are available by arrangement with CFS Community Engagement ph 8642 2399.
Ms McNamee said that the Flinders Ranges' Bangor fire of 2014 might be nearly 10 years ago now but it is still very raw in the memory of locals, "it was a long fire that burned for 31 days and when the rain came, it helped us extinguish the hot spots, we had the rain and no vegetation, a lot of people got affected by the soot and the flood so they had not just fire to deal with, but then the water."
For those fortunate to have been spared from that event, the lessons of those days can be learned from CFS training sessions to prevent or at least reduce the impact of fires to come. Ms McNamee said that she had two key messages for locals this fire season; learn about the new fire danger rating system and have more than one plan in case of a fire.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
