Time to get prepared

Ms McNamee said that the Flinders Ranges' Bangor fire of 2014 might be nearly 10 years ago now but it is still very raw in the memory of locals, "it was a long fire that burned for 31 days and when the rain came, it helped us extinguish the hot spots, we had the rain and no vegetation, a lot of people got affected by the soot and the flood so they had not just fire to deal with, but then the water."