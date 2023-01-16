What January 26 means for our First Nations Peoples

Lindsay Thomas is a Nukunu man who has worked in education for the Department of Corrections for over 20 years and on the APY Lands.
He has a clear view of what Australia Day means for his people, beyond changing the date.
"My view would be if we had a referendum and become a republic, then the day Australia becomes a republic, make that Australia Day.
"It has got to be a thing where there is no animosity, it has to come about organically, through education," he explained.
"When you look at the Uluru Statement, that covers what I am really about, a real understanding of Aboriginal culture," he said.
The Uluru Statement calls for a Voice to Parliament set out in the constitution and Makarrata, a commission to supervise agreement making and truth telling about the history of First Nations Peoples.
"Call it Australia Day, suit yourself, we were the first people here, that's all there is to it, it was never treated that way in the first place. I know how my people got murdered," he said.
Lindsay says that it is a work in progress, "we've got to keep moving forward, the only way is through really positive narratives that are going to suit all parties," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected calls to change Australia Day, saying the government has no plans to shift it to another date and their priority is to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.
