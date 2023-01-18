Top ATAR score recognised by council

Congratulations to Port Augusta year 12 graduate, Louise Hunter, who gained her South Australian Certificate of Education with an outstanding Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) score of 98.2.
Each year Port Augusta City Council recognises the student from the areas secondary schools that has achieved the highest ATAR.
The winner receives $200, a trophy and their name is included on the "Academic Achiever Award Honour Board" which is situated in the Civic Centre foyer.
Louise is studying for a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at the University of South Australia in 2023, qualifications that are in high demand in regional areas in particular.
Other high achievers from Caritas College are Sophie Glamuzina, Jacinta Hodge, Sophie Finch and Eddie Grover.
High achievers from Port Augusta Secondary School include Levi Kamin, Cherokee Johns, Marie Nguyen, Smriti Aryal and Nicole Turner.
"Hope to see you back in Port Augusta and we look forward to following your travels," Mayor Linley Shine said on presenting Louise with her award.
Congratulations and best wishes for a successful future must go out to all students who completed their Year 12 studies in 2022.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
