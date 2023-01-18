SA author Darry Fraser's lastest release

Spanning the years 1898 to 1955, Darry Fraser's latest historical fiction work will be front and centre at her author event Saturday January 21 at the Port Augusta Public Library from 11am.
The Forthright Woman released in November of 2022 is set in the southern Flinders Ranges and is her twelfth novel published by Harlequin Mira, a division of HarperCollins.
"From the very earliest I can remember, I was transfixed by stories," said Fraser.
"Those would have been the ones Mum read to me when I was a little kid.
"My imagination had been fired and soon I became a storyteller, not just an avid listener (and eventually, reader)," she said.
Darry Fraser has proven once again why her Australian historical fiction writing is high on the list of must reads with The Forthright Woman being another wonderful tale to immerse yourself in with a strong female lead in male dominated colonial Australia.
Book signing will be available and copies are available from Meg's Bookshop in Port Pirie.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
