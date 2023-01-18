The Transcontinental
SA author Darry Fraser's lastest release

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:19am
Spanning the years 1898 to 1955, Darry Fraser's latest historical fiction work will be front and centre at her author event Saturday January 21 at the Port Augusta Public Library from 11am.

