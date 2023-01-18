Australia Day back live in 2023

Australia Day will be celebrated live in Port Augusta on January 26 after being forced online in 2022.
The Port Augusta City Council and Lions will host an event starting at 7.30am with a free community breakfast at Gladstone Square with the support of Rotary, Apex and the State Emergency Service.
Carly Archer, Media and Communications Officer for Council, said that the master of ceremonies Shane Packard would introduce the 46th Army Cadet Unit for the official flag raising before Mayor, Linley Shine, conducts the citizenship ceremonies and presents the Australia Day awards.
The Hon Geoff Brock, Minister for Local Government, Regional Roads and Veterans Affairs will speak before the start of activities including the very popular thong-toss competition.
The Lions Club of Port Augusta is organising food - including full hot breakfast, toast, cereal and juice - and activities for the day.
The celebratory cake will be the Aussie favourite - lamingtons!
Lions Club members, and their families, are involved in projects that support Port Augusta and surrounding areas, together with supporting local charities and organisations, fundraising and awareness events.
The club's catering committee is kept very busy with our BBQ trailer and food van in demand for catering jobs from weddings to Sunday markets, to regular appearances at the Port Augusta Racing Club.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
