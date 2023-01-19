New Year's Eve 2023 plan

At the first meeting for the Port Augusta City councillors for 2023, held on January 17, the subject of New Year's Eve celebrations was on the table.
Councillor Michael McKinley said that he had attended the celebrations in Port Pirie where a large number of people attended and enjoyed the night.
"There's a lot of people that came to watch the fireworks, the kids were really well behaved, the security was excellent, they actually were encouraging people to have a good time." McKinley said.
The councillor suggested that Port Augusta should put together an organising committee to plan for a similar event, taking some of the ideas and developing them to suit the community.
"There's a lot of good things we could do that would liven up the town a lot, we could have a fireworks display," McKinley said.
His comments were well received and Councillor Sunny Singh agreed that it would be positive to add a New Year celebration for 2023 with fireworks.
Mayor, Linley Shine, said that she had heard a lot of praise for the efforts of the council around the Christmas decorations and event in 2022, "we're trying new things, which is exactly what we should be doing every year.
"It is a perfect opportunity for us today to start thinking about that leading up to our budget deliberations.
"Because if we want something like that to happen and it would absolutely really be wonderful if we could have something like that, we need to build that into our budget," Ms Shine said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.