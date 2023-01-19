The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Lighting up the sky every night of the year

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated January 20 2023 - 1:58pm, first published January 19 2023 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the heart of Quorn in the Flinders Ranges, to the east of Port Augusta, is a sparkling gem that has just been given the nod as a national finalist in the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.