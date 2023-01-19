Lighting up the sky every night of the year

In the heart of Quorn in the Flinders Ranges, to the east of Port Augusta, is a sparkling gem that has just been given the nod as a national finalist in the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards.
The Quorn Silo Light Show is in the running for Best Mega Mural, a category in which it won silver in 2021; can it go one better this year?
The Quorn Silo Light Show is a free spectacular nightly art attraction created by team illuminart in partnership with the Flinders Ranges Council.
The Australian Street Art Awards, established in 2018, recognises companies like illuminart and the regional communities they work with, that are using public art to attract visitors and boost their economy.
Quorn has long been known internationally for being the home of the Pichi Richi Railways, where steam and diesel trains maintained by volunteers, roll the line through the picturesque Flinders Ranges.
Quorn Silo Light Show projects every night from sunset and the show runs for over three hours.
It is free and in a public space.
Being shortlisted in these awards further cements the reputation of Quorn as an aspirational attraction for everyone who loves to discover visually stunning experiences.
The judges commented that this year's entries were of a very high calibre, with all nominees demonstrating determination and commitment to improving their community through the adoption of creative projects.
Judges' feedback to nominees will include ways to finesse their offering and attract more visitors through their public art.
Awards Director, Liz Rivers, said, "The Awards provide a platform where trailblazing destinations - cities, regional towns and precincts - can be recognised for their contribution to both the world of street art and art tourism.
"Each of the communities acknowledged through these Awards have made their mark as a must-see destination for art lovers," Ms Rivers said.
The show is projected every night from sunset, starting at 8.45pm in January and 8.30pm in February.
The public toilets at the Quorn Town Park are open each night and takeaway meals may be booked from local eateries.
Patrons are encouraged to arrive 20 mins before the show to enjoy the sunset and the Curly Cue countdown, which leads into a sequence of animated stories about our region.
Winners of the awards will be announced on February 10.
