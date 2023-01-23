Stunning colour lights up the gallery

Yarta Purtli Art Gallery in Port Augusta opened a new exhibition of Polish born artist Marek Herburt's work on January 20, titled 'Winter in the Bush'.
The Port Augusta City Council and the Cultural Centre team facilitated Herbert's second exhibition at Yarta Purtli and it was a vivid and unique collection shared with the public who came along for the opening.
Herburt emigrated to Australia in 1982 and based himself in the mid north area with his wife Anna, also an accomplished artist.
What is particularly striking in Herburt's work is his unique depiction of the Australian landscape with vibrant colors capturing the play between light and shade in the bush.
The highly evocative work summons up the feeling of hot days and the scents of the mallee in the viewer, regardless that he or she might be standing in a historic building in the middle of town and not actually in the scrub Herburt depicts.
The exhibition is on until March 3, open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and on Saturday January 28 from 10am to 1pm.
Entry is free.
