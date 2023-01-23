The Transcontinental
Stunning colour lights up the gallery

Updated January 24 2023 - 8:51am, first published January 23 2023 - 5:23pm
Yarta Purtli Art Gallery in Port Augusta opened a new exhibition of Polish born artist Marek Herburt's work on January 20, titled 'Winter in the Bush'.

