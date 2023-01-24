Will a local elected member follow the footsteps of legendary former Port Augusta mayor Joy Baluch?
The Local Government Association of South Australia is calling on councils to nominate exceptional councillors or mayors for the 2023 Joy Baluch Award.
The award honours the late (Nancy) Joy Baluch AM, a former Local Government Association president whose name will adorn the city's new bridge over Spencer Gulf.
In 2022, then Whyalla mayor Clare McLaughlin received the prize.
The judges in 2023 will recognise an outstanding women leader - serving in South Australian local government - for her leadership, innovation and support for the role of women.
Mayor Linley Shine said it was " wonderful that we all continue to recognise and raise the profile of women, especially those who significantly contribute to leadership of our communities".
"The ethos and characteristic of this award is certainly something women in local government respect and aspire towards achieving," she said.
"I look forward to celebrating the announcement of this year's recipient."
Association president Dean Johnson, who is Kimba's mayor, said the award was a great way to highlight the sector's standout women each year.
"Women play a crucial role in local government, demonstrated by the number of female mayors and councillors," he said.
"It is important to acknowledge those who go above and beyond the call of duty.
"Councils are the closest level of government to communities, delivering essential services, road infrastructure, sport grounds, libraries, playgrounds and everything in-between.
"Elected members work hard to support their communities, including through emergencies and natural disasters.
"I am delighted to have an award which puts a spotlight on those female leaders who have inspired others and achieved outstanding outcomes.
"It will honour one of our sector's fiercest female advocates and has a long list of worthy recipients since first being presented in 2014.
"I encourage councils and organisations to nominate mayors or councillors who they believe make a significant, positive impact on their communities."
The Award will be judged on how the nominee has:
Nominations are open until February 23 and can be lodged by anyone representing a council or organisations that seek to support the advancement of women in local government.
Ms Baluch led the city for 29 years in three separate terms and is described as a "fearless and feisty advocate for the city she loved".
A passionate supporter of her community and of the country, she was a strong defender of local government and councils' role in making a difference to their communities.
She was an advocate for solar power, clean air, women's rights and education and was an empowered woman.
She led the council with influence, vision and tenacity. She died on May 14, 2013, after a long battle with cancer.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
