Crumbling bridge no longer left to rot with plans for $3.6 million widening and repairs

By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock and former Northern Areas Council mayor Ben Browne stand beside the crumbling Pine Creek Bridge in 2021. Picture supplied

Builders are being invited to bid for major upgrade works to widen and repair the Pine Creek Bridge, near Laura, in the Mid North.

