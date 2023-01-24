Builders are being invited to bid for major upgrade works to widen and repair the Pine Creek Bridge, near Laura, in the Mid North.
The works will form part of Northern Areas Council's $3.6 million project to restore the heavy-vehicle freight route along the Appila-Laura Road.
Controversy about the bridge dates back several years and has involved landholders and truckies.
Mayor Sue Scarman said her council was seeking expressions of interest from construction industry companies for the remediation works.
She said this would include widening the bridge by up to 1.5 metres and strengthening its supports.
"This is one of council's most significant projects and, with detailed design works now complete, we are eager to see construction start as soon as possible," she said.
The tender papers are available on the SA Tenders website and works will include restoration work of the existing girders and concrete slab as well as other associated works.
After a previous engineer's report, a 30-tonne weight limit was imposed on the bridge in 2019, banning bigger trucks from using the crossing.
An alternate route was established which saw the bigger trucks diverted from the sealed Appila-Laura Road for several kilometres onto the unsealed Gladstone-Appila Road before being able to return to the sealed road to Laura.
"Our small council would have been unable to fund this project alone and we are grateful to the federal government for providing $2.9 million through the Bridges Renewal Program and to the South Australian Government for its $340,000 contribution," Ms Scarman said.
"The funds not only allow us to improve and reopen an important freight route in our region, but also reduces council's spending and impact on our ratepayers."
The tender process will close on February 17.
Interested parties can contact council's manager of operational services, David McKinley, on 08 8664 1139 for specifications.
Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock said the project would be funded by the three tiers of government.
"I first raised the matter of urgent funding for the bridge when I was Frome MP and, although it has taken a while to put the funding together, I am thrilled for the community," he said.
He said he had been worried about driver safety and the impact on farms in the Orroroo-Carrieton, Peterborough and Mt Remarkable Council districts as well as in the Northern Areas Council and thought solutions to finding funding for the upgrade could be found.
"It's a great outcome for the community which has been waiting several years for a result," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.