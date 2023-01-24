Nomads heading to the Centre to stay

The volunteer run Booleroo Centre RV Park, located at the recreation grounds, has been announced as a finalist in the 'Community Stay' category of the Grey Nomad awards.
Booleroo Centre, an hour south east of Port Augusta, grew to service the needs of local farming families and its name comes from an Aboriginal word that roughly translates to 'place of mud'.
It is this agricultural history that has shaped the township, and although still a tiny spot with just 200 residents, it remains a service centre for the grain and livestock producers of the area.
The national Grey Nomad awards recognise excellence and innovation in seniors tourism.
The RV park was the result of many volunteer hours, support from the District Council of Mount Remarkable and funds from the 2020 Drought Communities Grant.
Booleroo Centre Community Development and Tourism Association Secretary, Emma Waters, said that this is the second time in the 2 years the Booleroo Centre RV Park has been open, that they have received a finalist position.
"We are absolutely blown away by the finalists announcements from the Grey Nomad Awards," Ms Waters said.
"Booleroo Centre is not a very big town and we are so proud of what we have been able to achieve over many years to encourage Grey Nomads to visit and now stay in our community," she added.
As the park is community owned, and all funds received through park stays are used to pay for running expenses and improvements to the park.
Since opening to guests in March 2021, the park has had a staggering 360 park stays most of 3-4 nights and in the 12 months from November 2021 - November 2022 it hosted 220 park guests.
A stay at the Booleroo Centre RV Park translates to visitors supporting the whole town according to Ms Waters, with many guests commenting on the town's socials that the community is welcoming and friendly and the town itself is very peaceful.
The awards provide verified information that guides the travel decisions for over 50s on where to travel, where to stay and what to experience along the way.
That makes winning a valuable marketing tool.
Awards Director, Kim Morgan, said the awards shine a light on regional and remote Australia by rewarding destinations which cater to mature age visitors in an exemplary way.
Ms Morgan said that through evidence-based assessment by a panel of judges, who are mature-age tourism professionals, the awards foster a better lifestyle for over 50s.
The award winners will be announced on February 17.
