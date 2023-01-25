Many more people are using a northern passenger transport network which visits Quorn.
This is shown in statistics released by the Melrose-based Mount Remarkable District Council.
The council said it had a "positive update" from the subcontractor of the Northern Passenger Transport Network service (Care in Motion).
The update had shown that the service was running smoothly, providing enhanced services and was playing a key role.
"Six months into the subcontracting arrangements with Care in Motion, we are happy to note positive feedback from the community, clients and volunteers," said Mount Remarkable Mayor Stephen McCarthy.
"Council continues to help Care in Motion to ensure that everything runs smoothly and the service remains an integral part of the community."
Latest figures highlight the growth and success of Care In Motion's performance.
On a July to December, 2022 v 2021, comparison, the six months show that medical trips have increased by 16 per cent, social (Out 'n' About) are up 3 per cent, total trips are up 10 per cent and Unique Clients have grown by almost 16 per cent.
Even more encouraging was huge growth for December after marketing promotion by the council. Here are the highlights:
"We are recruiting five new volunteers which is most impressive and heartening," said David McDonald, chief executive officer of Care in Motion.
Volunteer Val Hitch said: "The transition has been smooth. Our organisation puts the volunteers and clients first and I am so happy to be part of an group that values our community and I."
Meanwhile, the council will ask Australia Post to seek an alternative provider for council-run Australia Post services in Melrose.
"While the decision will have an impact on the community ... council will try to ensure that there is limited interruption to services," said Mayor Mr McCarthy.
"We are working with the postal service to find an alternative and we believe there is a great opportunity for any locals seeking to establish or expand their business offerings, including the additional opportunity to expand on the retail aspect of operating a mail agency."
The council received a report on costs borne by council to run the service on behalf of the community.
Acting chief executive officer Jacqui Kelleher said: "If a suitable option be found to enable council to dispose of the agency licence, staff time gained will benefit the entire district."
Postal services will be maintained until new arrangements.
