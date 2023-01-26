Fraser has her audience enthralled

I could hear the cart wheels, I could hear the hammer on on the anvil, I could smell the sheep poo, and sweaty shearers, you know, so I thought yeah, this is giving me goosebumps already, tears are streaming down my face and I thought, there's no way this story isn't going to come together.- Darry Fraser describing her visit to the ruins of Kanyaka Station, southern Flinders Ranges.
From the moment she started speaking, the lively group assembled for her author visit at the Port Augusta Public Library on January 21 were in the palms of the master storyteller's hands.
Fraser led us along her path to the author she is today, "I thought, I'm gonna do the thing that I had wanted to do all my life just to write stories, I always thought of myself as a storyteller," she said.
When speaking about her inspiration for the stories she has written under contract to Harper Collins Australia, she told us, "something might come to me over the course of a trip, or I might see something on the telly and I'll sit down and the first two words are so important; 'chapter one'.
"I can sit there for quite some time; if the characters have appeared, or I've got a name, or an event or location, that will start me off.
"This might be as simple and silly as, 'on a dark and stormy night'," she added.
Ms Fraser was asked about the strong female characters in her work and she reminded us that human nature hasn't changed at all.
"Women were their own people, in the day there would have been someone just like each of you, way back then, who thrived.
"You were not so much independent, but that's another story, but they were capable.
"Some were educated, some weren't, but, you know, I think we're all our own entity and to be called somebody's wife, or even daughter isn't fair," she said.
Her advice for beginner writers? Don't stop.
"Just keep writing.
"If you have that passion, you'll do it," she said.
Darry Fraser's latest novel The Forthright Woman is available now locally from Meg's Bookshop in Port Pirie.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
