The Port celebrates its homegrown heros

Gladstone Square, Port Augusta, was the focus for Australia Day celebrations this year - and our heroes stepped forward.
Tayla Carter was awarded Young Citizen of the Year.
Ms Carter started her small fashion business Quirky Cove in 2013 at the age of 12.
She started by selling at markets before opening a pop-up store in the Port Augusta city centre in 2019.
In 2022, Tayla created a sub-committee to organise the Augusta markets, taking on the responsibility of co-ordinating and running the markets which have been popular and brought interest to the town for other small business owners.
Citizen Award of the Year is Christopher Rowe who has played a big role in the Port Augusta Scout Group for eight years, starting as a Cub Leader and making his way to Scout Leader.
He has supported many young people through important years of their lives, organising and helping with camps, hikes, programming and badge work for the club.
Mr Rowe has also volunteered with the Port Augusta Calisthenics Club, assisting them with fundraising and background support and is known for his hard work, reliability and friendliness.
Chelsea Footner was presented with the Award for Active Citizenship in the Port Augusta community.
For 15 years Chelsey has bought toys, lollies and ice blocks and sat out the front of her grandmother's house in the evenings during the Christmas season to give away goodies to children.
Many of the toys and books are donated by churches and private community groups.
The Australia Day breakfast was catered for by Lions International, and the crowd enjoyed music, the traditional thong toss and cake.
A citizenship ceremony took place after the flag-raising ceremony.
Mayor Linley Shine said "our new citizens will contribute their hard work, skills and cultural diversity to our community".
She encouraged residents to reflect on what it means to be a citizen: shared values, national history, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and a commitment to reconciliation.
The Community Event of the Year award was won by South Augusta Football Club for the Harley Owners Group 2022 State Rally.
The organisers said that South had exemplified true community spirit and service to Port Augusta in hosting South Australian and interstate members.
The economic benefit to Port Augusta was huge with 330 people attending the rally and spending money on accommodation, fuel, food, drinks as well as additional spend at local tourism attractions in Port Augusta and the Flinders Ranges.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
