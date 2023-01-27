The Transcontinental
Painter lights up the gallery

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:02pm
Marek Herburt captures the colours of the land.

Yarta Purtli Art Gallery in Port Augusta opened a new exhibition of Polish-born artist Marek Herburt's work.

