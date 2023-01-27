Painter lights up the gallery

Yarta Purtli Art Gallery in Port Augusta opened a new exhibition of Polish-born artist Marek Herburt's work.
Titled Winter in the Bush, it brought a blaze of colour to the gallery.
Port Augusta City Council and the cultural centre team arranged what was Herbert's second exhibition and it was a vivid and unique collection shared with the public who came along for the opening.
Herburt migrated to Australia in 1982 and based himself in the Mid North area with his wife Anna, also an accomplished artist.
What is particularly striking in Herburt's work is his unique depiction of the Australian landscape with vibrant colors capturing the play between light and shade in the bush.
The work evokes hot days and the scents of the mallee, regardless that the viewer might be standing in an historic building in the middle of town and not actually in the scrub Herburt depicts. The display will run until March 3, opening Monday to Friday and Saturday morning. Free entry.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
