Thieves targeting the unique

It can be hard to explain our love of the quirky.
Australian's love a big thing; whether its the Big Banana or SA's own 18 metre tall Big Rocking Horse.
Beyond that, we love a regional icon.
Maybe its because Google Maps frequently fails us in regional areas (how many times have you been told not to use Google Maps when visiting a friend's place for the first time?).
Directions such as, 'it's just after you see Archie in the Gorge', or 'if you get to the lizard crossing sign you've gone too far', are pretty common.
If you don't know, Archie was a giant carved lizard, 1.5 metres long and nailed to a tree on Germein Gorge Road north of Port Pirie, who you could find on your way through to Murray Town or Booleroo Centre.
Then he was stolen on January 6 of 2022.
Wirrabara artist Peter Adams, who carved Archie, said that police have no leads as far as he knows but they are still on the look out for him.
"They would have to be locals, there are three dirt roads leading off the Gorge, they would have to know where to go or they would have been seen," he said.
Archie was replaced by a bigger version in January 2023; 3.5m long and secured to a wooden log with screws on the road side of Michelle Smith's property.
Like the original Archie, he was carved from fallen timber gathered on the Smith's property but he is huge.
Mr Adams also said that sculptures at the King Tree, a landmark in Wirrabara, have been taken on a couple of occasions but have luckily been returned.
Across the water on the other side of the Iron Triangle, there has been another spate of reptile related thievery with not one but two specially made 'lizard crossing' road signs stolen in Whyalla.
Eleven-year-old Kerryann Jacobs wrote to the Whyalla City Council in September 2022 to voice her concerns over the number of dead shinglebacks she had seen on Horseshoe Road at Mullaquanna.
The council erected a lizard warning sign to alert motorists to drive with care, but within a week, not one but two of the signs had been stolen.
Council project manager, Sam Bourne, said that the signs were unique and it was disappointing that people were taking them.
A third was donated by King Signs in Whyalla as a gift to the community and the company has said that they are able to make signs for people who might like them for shed or bar decorations rather than stealing the roadside signs.
Meanwhile over in Palmer in the Murray Mallee, the primary school had their polar bear pinched in early January 2023 to the dismay of the small community.
The bear fared better than Archie, he was returned a few days later in time to be ready for the start of the new school year, but those responsible have not yet been found.
Police are appealing for information to find the original Archie, those responsible for the thefts of the lizard crossing signs and the Palmer polar bear and urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
