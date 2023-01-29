The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Thieves targeting the unique

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:17pm, first published January 29 2023 - 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Archie took artist Peter Adams 25 hours to carve and sand before he was put back on the Germein Gorge Road. Picture supplied.

It can be hard to explain our love of the quirky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.