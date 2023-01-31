Service Medal for local ambo

Rotarian and Port Pirie local, Robert Tolson was recognised in January with the Ambulance Service Medal, which marks distinguished service by the men and women of Australia's ambulance organisations.
Along with the Emergency Services Medal, the Ambulance Service Medal was introduced into the Australian system of honours in 1999.
Mr Tolson started his service aged twelve as a cadet with St John Ambulance in 1977 in Whyalla where he grew up.
His experience with cadets led to nursing for a few years while volunteering with the ambulance service in Whyalla and later joining the South Australia Ambulance Service (SAAS) in 1985.
He is an intensive care paramedic and his skills have been invaluable in major incidents such as the 2014 Bangor fire and the COVID-19 incident response in the far north of the state, particularly in vulnerable communities including the APY Lands, Yalata and Davenport.
Mr Tolson worked closely with local communities, Aboriginal health care providers and elders to develop a COVID-19 response and resilience plans to enable SAAS to support the communities in the way they saw best for their people.
"Reconciliation and acknowledgement of First Nations people has always been very important.
"Many of our First Nations peoples are very much overrepresented in chronic medical conditions and other conditions that in other non-indigenous communities are virtually non-existent; it's a matter of ensuring those communities get to access to health care as equitably as possible in a culturally safe way," Mr Tolson said.
"My role was very much about developing the operational planning around the ambulance response in support of that... to ensure that the risk to our Aboriginal and TSI friends was really minimised," he said.
He is currently the interim Executive Director of Country Operations and divides his time between Port Pirie and Adelaide.
It is interesting to note that on the front of the Ambulance Service Medal is the Federation Star surrounded by twenty-four balls signifying the twenty-four hours a day the SAAS is available.
Our communities are fortunate to have SAAS officers available to respond to both individual crises and major incidents.
Mr Tolson encouraged anyone in regional areas considering volunteering with the SAAS to give it a go.
"I recommend it to anyone, its been incredibly good to me in my career and it can make a difference in people's lives and one of the most fulfilling things you can do," he said.
