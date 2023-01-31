The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Service Medal for local ambo

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:44pm, first published January 31 2023 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rotarian and Port Pirie local, Robert Tolson was recognised in January with the Ambulance Service Medal, which marks distinguished service by the men and women of Australia's ambulance organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.