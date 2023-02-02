Aboriginal elder and former paralegal Cheryl Coulthard-Waye has welcomed the historic appointment of two Indigenous women magistrates to the South Australian judiciary, saying "it is better than the voice".
Ms Coulthard-Waye, of Stirling North, near Port Augusta, said the state government's decision showed that Aboriginals "are getting somewhere ... in the right direction".
She said she was proud to have been a paralegal and would have loved to work in the courts where the new magistrates will preside.
"The voice is not doing any good and it is not going to do any good," she said of the proposed indigenous advisory body to the federal government.
"The new magistrates are one of the best things that could happen. I reckon that is a good idea with those women getting somewhere.
"It is going to work for us in a lot of things. It is giving us 'women power'. No-one is going to be able to walk over us any more.
On another topic, she said: "We as Adnyamathanha have never lost our traditional laws, but all these others have ... we want to keep our dreaming."
Lana Chester and Natalie Browne were due to take up their positions as magistrates on February 3.
Ms Chester has more than 25 years' experience in criminal law, working with the Legal Services Commission.
She was a Senior Youth Court Lawyer with the commission and has worked in the Supreme, District and Youth Courts.
Ms Browne has close to 20 years' experience in criminal law, having started in private practice in 2003 and then worked at the commission, first as Senior Duty Solicitor and later in its Criminal Law Practice Division and as a Senior Solicitor in Grants.
Both Ms Chester and Ms Browne took part in Aboriginal Cadetship programs early in their careers.
Chief Justice Chris Kourakis said courts that reflected the diversity of the community were better placed to administer the law fairly and justly.
"The collective knowledge of the judiciary of the challenges and strengths of all sections of society is broadened and the legitimacy of the courts in administering justice is enhanced," he said.
Attorney-General Kyam Maher said it was an exciting moment.
"Aboriginal people have not been represented in areas like this for far too long," he said.
"I look forward to seeing these women serve in the judiciary with distinction and hope they inspire other Aboriginal people, either working in or considering a career in the law, to follow their footsteps," he said.
