Thirsty Port Augusta residents are protecting our planet.
This has been revealed by SA Water which built a drinking fountain at ETSA Oval.
According to the agency, it has provided an impressive 3000 litres of safe, clean water since its installation in late 2022.
The fountain helps to "hydrate" the community and keep about 5000 plastic bottles out of landfill.
Conveniently located next to the central oval and sporting hub, the thirst-quencher is perfectly placed to provide a steady supply of water to sport groups and spectators.
The agency said Mount Gambier's drinking fountain at the Blue Lake was the most popular in the country in 2022 with the state-wide crown going to the Semaphore Foreshore in Adelaide's western suburbs which clocked up a 103,000 litres.
Spokeswoman for the agency Nicola Murphy said it was great to see locals and visitors, no matter where they are, choosing tap over bottled water.
"With more than 90 fountains installed in metropolitan and regional areas in the past four years, we are helping to provide more access to a free alternative to bottled water when you are out and about," she said.
"These smart fountains have several special features, including the ability to produce environmental, health and cost-saving reports, such as how many single-use plastic bottles were saved from landfill by people choosing to drink from the bubblers or fill up a reusable bottle.
"With about 370 million single-use plastic water bottles making their way to landfill each year in Australia, the fountains provide environmental benefits and are also the smart choice for your wallet - more than 90 per cent of the cost of a bottle of water actually comes from its lid and label.
"Designed and manufactured in Australia, a low-lying drinking-arm bubbler on the side of each of our fountains ensures they are child and wheelchair accessible with hygiene features such as its 'water window' allowing for easy and safe filling of bottles.
"Many have an in-ground dog bowl to help keep thirsty pets satisfied.
"On top of this, the oval fountain's water use can be remotely monitored to generate cleaning and maintenance schedules."
To find your nearest drinking fountain, download SA Water's free BYOB app, which has more than a thousand mapped across South Australia.
They are displayed on a map with details of features at each.
Port Augusta is doing its bit for the planet, thanks to the goodwill shown by one of the state's leading authorities.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
