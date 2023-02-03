Missile thrown

A man has been arrested in Port Augusta for throwing a missile.
Police went to a home about 5pm on Monday, January, 30, after reports of a disturbance.
The offender had left the address, but returned about two hours later and the 18-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with throwing a missile and damaging property.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.