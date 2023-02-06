Volleyball rallies after Covid halt

The Port Augusta Volleyball Association (PAVA) started in 1975 and began at the old YMCA when a group of friends decided they wanted to try a different type of sport and it has been going ever since.
Brendan Godfrey joined PAVA around 10 years ago when a friend asked him to fill in on a mixed team.
"By the end of the game I was asked to fill in for a men's game which was a significant jump up in quality - so straight in the deep end!" he said.
Mr Godfrey says he enjoys the style of the sport, the team work and the unique skills required, plus it is fun to try and spike the ball at the ground.
"I never looked back," he said.
PAVA has two competitions - the competitive division on Monday nights and the social mixed divisions on Tuesdays.
Games start at 6.30pm and recommenced on February 6 at the Braddock Gym next to the Central Oval complex.
Volleyball is a great non-contact team sport and it is also very unique in that it is a rebound sport - you can never take control of the ball, so it is a new challenge for most people.
Mr Godfrey says that you don't have to be tall to play, as there are roles for all types of players and nothing feels better than hitting the winning point on a long rally.
PAVA members train on Wednesday nights (although this depends on numbers) and everyone is welcome to come along and try the sport.
There are no women's teams at present after a loss of numbers when Covid-19 halted games and training in 2020.
Women are welcome to play on the men's team until there are sufficient numbers to have a separate women's competition and they are able to train weekly and spectators are encouraged at games.
If your looking for a hit, PAVA can find you a team.
Join the Facebook group for updates, or email portaugustavolleyball@hotmail.com for more information.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
