The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

CRICKET: Quorn, South look good for finals

By Tyler Tennant
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture - Shutterstock

As the race towards the finals heats up, wins to both Quorn and South all but booked their place in the finals in round eight of the Port Augusta cricket competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.