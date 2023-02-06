CRICKET: Quorn, South look good for finals

As the race towards the finals heats up, wins to both Quorn and South all but booked their place in the finals in round eight of the Port Augusta cricket competition.
Centrals and West, after spirited efforts over the weekend find themselves dead locked on even points with three rounds to go.
Can Drew and Roby McDonald pull Central Augusta into third spot or will a young Westies team, led by Kale Irvine, snatch it away from last year's grand finalists?
West Augusta won the toss and elected to bat first against a near full strength Quorn side.
Playing at their home ground, Chinnery Oval, and having a couple of club legends sneak back into the 11 they posted a score of 5/169 which was almost enough to get the job done.
Club great Mark Myers narrowly missed out on a half century, making 49, and the return of Mitchell Foote steadied the middle order with a sold 46 not out.
At the ripe old age of 52 Myers then took the new pill, removing the most in-form batsman of the comp, Liam Bury for five runs.
Quorn's middle order stacked full of Finlay's steadied the away side and seen them sneak home with two overs to spare.
Across town, South Augusta thumped the team they played in last year's grand final by eight wickets.
Batting first and getting off to a shaky start Central Augusta were bowled out for 129.
Roby McDonald's 60 was the only score of significance but this could have been a lot less as once again dropped catches added to Souths fielding woes as he added an extra 40 after being dropped.
Wickets were shared around by Souths' core bowlers.
In reply Souths lost opener Todd Kernahan early and other opener Rex Waterworth soon after.
But that's all the wickets Centrals would take as Craig Shirley and Will Waterworth both notched up unbeaten 50s as they put on 109 for the third wicket.
Souths got home comfortably with seven overs to spare.
PACA Round 8
Quorn CC 6/174 J.Finlay 46, Corey.Finlay 37, J.Allen 16no
J.McInerney 2/25
Def
West Augusta CC 5/169 M.Myers 49, M.Foote 46no, D.Irvine 29, D.Cammarano 22
S.Donald 2/28
South Augusta CC 2/130 C.Shirley 59no, W.Waterworth 50no
Def
Central Augusta CC 10/129 R.McDonald 60, A.Murray 15
Cl.Parkinson 2/14, A.Vater 2/22, T.Kernahan 2/36
Round 8 matches
West Augusta CC vs Central Augusta CC - Chinnery Oval Sat 11th 12.30pm
South Augusta CC vs Quorn CC- Etsa Oval Sat 11th 12.30pm
Ladder
1 - Quorn CC 26
2- South Augusta CC 18
3 - Central Augusta CC 10
4- West Augusta CC 10
