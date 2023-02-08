The Transcontinental
Snippet in time from The Transcontinental

On Sunday 11th February, the Lord Bishop of Willochra came to Port Augusta for the purpose of dedicating the new sanctuary furnishings of Christ Church, Port Augusta West, with the beautiful war shrine, and also consecrating the portion of the new cemetery allocated by the Town Council to the Church of England.

