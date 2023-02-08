Snippet in time from The Transcontinental

On Sunday 11th February, the Lord Bishop of Willochra came to Port Augusta for the purpose of dedicating the new sanctuary furnishings of Christ Church, Port Augusta West, with the beautiful war shrine, and also consecrating the portion of the new cemetery allocated by the Town Council to the Church of England.
Two Altar Lights, in memory of two Christ Church boys, who lost their lives in the great war, each presented by the mothers of William Spence Madland and Phillip Hanrahan.
Two Vesper lights, presented my Mrs. C J Madland, Alms Dish, by Mrs. Bryant in memory of her late husband.
Alter Book Rest, presented by Mr N A Richardson in memory of long years of worship and service.
Together with new dossal of gold brocade with blue velvet panels with church embroidery, and riddle curtains for the altar, a white altar frontal for festivals.
After evensong the Rector requested the Bishop to dedicate the shrine as a memorial of faithful service rendered and, in some cases, the supreme sacrifice made by members of Christ Church in the great war as a memorial of their service and in words of the dedication "as a place of remembrance of our Beloved Dead."
The centre portion of the shrine, which is of triptych form, contains the names of the faithful departed in the centre panel;
John William Matthews
John Simmonds
William Spencer Madland
D'Arcy Roberts
Edward Phillip Hanrahan
Charles Dowdney
The wings contained the roll service.
George Reid, Oliver Richard Rowe, Verner Stuart Leslie Sanderson, George Clement O. Sanderson, William Thomas Simmonds, George Simmonds, George Leslie Tansell, James Thompson Tansell, William Stokes Woodroffe, Warren Back, Christopher William Beams, Charles Leddon Bryant, Lealand Charles Geo. Dighton, William Ronald Gibson. Sydney James Kirwin, Edward Thomas King, William Lamphier, Henry Robert Matthews.
Mr Walter Bagot, designed the war shrine, which is executed in Queensland maple with a floriated brass cross in the centre.
Over the Roll of Honour is inscribed "Pro Deo et Patria Mori" and "greater love hath no man than this."
The congregation are to be felicitated on the consummation of their efforts over a long period of time.
...
Many thanks to our contributor, Mr Paul Smith, for the picture of the shrine and for finding this 'snippet'.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
