Splash down at last

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 7:38pm
Port Augusta City Council have reopened the Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre after it's closure at the end of the 2022 swim season for a significant upgrade.

