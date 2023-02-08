Splash down at last

Port Augusta City Council have reopened the Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre after it's closure at the end of the 2022 swim season for a significant upgrade.
The pool turned 50 years old in 2021; gifted to council by the Electricity Trust of SA following the sale of the Augusta Power Stations in the 1980s.
Following community consultation on the proposed concept, council endorsed the construction project in January 2022.
The upgrade included replacing all pipes, pumps, and filters, plus upgrades to the main pool shell, a ramp for people with impaired mobility to enter the water with dignity, new permanent steps into the pool, and re-lining to end persistent leaking.
The upgrade was made possible by the Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program and the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program which provided over $1million and $700,000 respectively to help fund the $3million project.
These programs were part of the Marshall Government's record $4 billion economic 'adrenalin hit' to turbo-charge the state's strong ongoing jobs and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The upgrade has been monumental and thanks to Hydrilla contractors for working on this project," Mayor Linley Shine said.
"A new access ramp now leads into the main pool, this is great for people in our community who have mobility issues, they now also get to enjoy our wonderful pool.
"The pool manager, and council staff have also been very active in getting the site and gardens ready for the public opening, I would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication," she said.
Mayor Shine encouraged the community and particularly families, to make the most of the facility during the hot weather forecast this month.
"I would like to thank the community for getting behind this wonderful project and also thank them for their patience," she said.
Season swim passes purchased from the Civic Centre on Mackay Street, and passes this year are reduced due to the smaller season timeframe.
An official opening of the upgrade will occur at a later date.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
