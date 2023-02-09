Discover what's on around Port Augusta

Weber Bros Entertainment has compiled some of the most extraordinary and world class acts to present in what is an adrenaline pumping 2-hour show. From comedians to FMX Rider's, beautiful aerialists and the show stopping human cannon ball are some of the acts that will keep you on the edge of your seat. THE CIRCUS will thrill you with a mix of glamour and action all under the new state of the art big top. Schulz Park February 16 to 26. Tickets on sale now www.iticket.com.au