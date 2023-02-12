The Transcontinental
Northern mega mural brings home gold

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published February 13 2023 - 10:34am
The Quorn Silo Light Show has been awarded gold for the Best Mega Mural in the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards.

