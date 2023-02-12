Northern mega mural brings home gold

The Quorn Silo Light Show has been awarded gold for the Best Mega Mural in the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards.
The show is a free spectacular nightly art attraction created by team illuminart in partnership with the Flinders Ranges Council and was previously a silver medalist in the category, going one better this time.
The Australian Street Art Awards, established in 2018, recognises companies like illuminart and the regional communities they work with, that are using public art to attract visitors and boost their economy.
The regularly updated show is projected every night from sunset and runs for over three hours.
Ms Samantha Ray, illuminart's engagement coordinator, said that the company has had a fantastic response from the communities they connect with and they show a real desire to get involved at all levels, and to contribute and collaborate.
"From students, parents, talented regional artists and animators, to the unique cultures, associations, businesses and innovators across the regions there is a great sense of pride and excitement to share community stories, reflections and visions, as well as to learn new skills and build capacity," she said.
"We've seen evidence of substantial benefits in terms of sustainable tourism," Ms Ray added.
Mayor of the Flinders Ranges Council, Ken Anderson, said that tourists have another attraction at night time that stands out above the rest as unique in the region.
"We have regular reports of people that have travelled here just to see the nightly silo show which means that they stay in our town and area longer and that benefits all of the businesses and community," he said.
The judges commented that this year's entries were of a very high calibre, with all nominees demonstrating determination and commitment to improving their community through the adoption of creative projects.
The show is projected every night from sunset, starting at 8.30pm in February.
Patrons are encouraged to arrive 20 mins before the show to enjoy the sunset and the Curly Cue countdown, which leads into a sequence of animated stories about our region that are updated to capture current events.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.