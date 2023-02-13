Step into another world out of time

After months of introspection and solitude in the far north, South Australian artist Dave Laslett has opened an exhibition at Yarta Purtli, 'Into Other Worlds'.
Mr Laslett was born in Port Augusta and has a background in audio engineering, design and lighting and has gradually merged his profession and life together.
Mr Laslett lives and works remotely in the Flinders Ranges and far north with his DF Land Rover 100 series troop carrier for months at a time.
"The vehicle, along with enabling constant creativity, also takes me to places others cannot go.
"It allows for sustainable off-grid 12v / 240v power, reliable water supply, storage and transport of a large number of production equipment," he said.
The artist says he has an obsession with the concept of perception versus reality and looks to challenge external perceptions and expectations.
"I want to fundamentally understand my reality but also how that translates into another person's experience," he said in an interview with The Adelaide Life in 2020.
'It is about finding the balance between solitude and the right kind of interactions that fuel my imagination and creativity," he added.
He said that living outside of society allows him to be free of external pressures and gives him the space to explore what we consider 'normal'.
For the last two years, he has worked on the images that now come together as 'Into Other Worlds' in the Adnyamathanha country.
"There's a purity within silence, a clarity that reveals itself.
And yet there's an honest brutality to this life," he said.
He discovered a love for the north while filming on his father's 194km bike ride adventure from Coober Pedy to Oodnadatta in 2012.
"There was a moment out on the moon plain at dusk, the horizon was endless and the silence imbued a similarly endless comfort.
"There's a freedom in the desert, one that you have to experience for yourself," he said.
The exhibition is moving; full of lavish colour and power.
Images are supported by a film documenting the process on the back wall of the gallery and the visitor can take a comfortable seat and be immersed in the story behind the photographs.
Mr Laslett said that he would like visitors to the exhibition to walk away with the message to not be afraid to fail or have your work judged.
"If you want to make something a particular way, just go and make it.
"'Into Other Worlds' is a development series marking a return to a state of childlike play with no regard for success or external validation.
"I've found that as people experience the work, each one finds something different.
"They take what they need from these works and make the narratives their own," he said.
'Into Other Worlds' is at Yarta Purtli until March 10 Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
