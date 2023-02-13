Four councillors stood down in electoral debacle

Whyalla City Council and Port Augusta Regional Council have been notified by the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) that four of their current council members did not submit the required donation returns form prior to the cut-off date.
The council members impacted are Mr Phill Stone, Ms Kathryn Campbell and Ms Sharon Todd of Whyalla City Council and Mr John Naisbitt of Port Augusta Regional Council.
They have vacated public office and are no longer council members, according to a statement from Whyalla City Council.
The affected former councilors now have the opportunity to submit an appeal by February 20 to the South Australia Civil Administrative Tribunal (SACAT).
SACAT will then decide if the individuals will be restored to their positions.
The positions will remain vacant while this process takes place.
In a statement released to the community, the Whyalla City Council said, "this does not impact Council's ability to deliver on its vision for Whyalla, nor the day-to-day activities of running the city, with the remaining council members continuing to meet to make decisions on behalf of the community."
At least 80 percent of the councillors affected are from regional councils, according to spokesperson from Shadow Minister for Local Government Mr Sam Telfer's office.
Mr Telfer said, "South Australians will likely be asked to return to the ballot box over the issue which occurred after information required by the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) was not returned by members in time."
He said the Minster for Local Government, Mr Geoff Brock, and the Electoral Commission of SA must share blame.
"It is Geoff Brock's sole responsibility to ensure local government runs smoothly but his failure to do so has resulted in a monumental stuff up that will cost people positions they thought they had won fair and square," Mr Telfer said.
"The legislation is watertight, but Geoff Brock's communication of proper process has been non-existent and now we find ourselves in this frustrating and avoidable situation.
In a statement to parliament, Local Government Minister Mr Geoff Brock said 45 mayors and councillors had not provided donation returns forms following the council elections held last November.
"This requirement ensures that councils' constituents are aware of gifts their members have received, and who has provided them," he said.
"It is fundamental to the proper transparency and accountability of council members' decision making; it is also not onerous."
Mr Brock said the elected members had been advised of the requirement 12 times during and after the election, including in letters sent via registered mail.
That letter said their positions would become vacant if they did not submit their returns.
Mr Brock said, "it is unfortunate and disappointing to see Mr Telfer attempting to score political points on this matter given these changes were sought by the local government sector when Mr Telfer was the President of the LGA.
"The parliament gave full responsibility for local government elections to ECSA to ensure the returns process is independent and objective.
"That is in the public interest.
"If any responsibility is to be borne for the current set of circumstances, it must be borne by the 45 members who failed to heed the repeated advice from ECSA and the history of advocacy from Mr Telfer himself," he said.
In Whyalla, a special council meeting will be held by the remaining council members on Monday February 13 to determine who will fill the role of acting mayor.
This meeting is open to the public and will also be available to watch online.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
