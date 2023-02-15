Another Gulf broadcaster talent leaves the nest

Jackie Lymn has been at the helm of the Magic FM Breakfast Show across the Spencer Gulf for almost two years but she has just announced that she will move to Adelaide in March to take up a new role with Mix 102.3.
Ms Lymn is staying within the Australian Radio Network family and is excited to head back to the capital.
"I'm back with my parents and my boyfriend's there, which is very nice. That'll be good. Shake up for the books we've been doing long distance for a year now," she said with a laugh.
She follows previous cohost Sampson Wilkop who scored a job with Mix 102.3 and Cruise 1323 as a digital content producer before leaving in 2023 to pursue studies in theatre.
Another talent from the Spencer Gulf broadcaster stables, Bob Lawrie, cohosts breakfast in the Riverland for Magic 93.1, and in October 2022, with Brooke Humble, won an Australian Commercial Radio Australia (ACRA) award for Best On-Air Team (Country).
Molly Rose was a very popular breakfast presenter for the station and now works in Murray Bridge cohosting breakfast on Power FM.
General Manager, Mr Gary Kernahan, said that talent development has always been an important part of the regional broadcaster's mission, even though it means he is yet again recruiting.
"It can be difficult, but the bottom line is that that we understand, and have for decades now, we understand the people that do come here are trying to get a foot into the industry.
"They learn as much as they can and then move on to bigger and better opportunities around the nation," he said.
Another example of the talent trained in the Gulf region is Michael "Wippa" Wipfli a presenter and comedian who is on the Nova 96.9 breakfast show 'Fitzy and Wippa' with Ryan Fitzgerald.
The 'Fitzy and Wippa' show won an ACRA for Best Syndicated Australian Program in 2022.
"He started his career with us here, that was his first job in commercial radio," Mr Kernahan said.
Ms Lymn, who completed a journalism degree at the University of South Australia in 2017, said there were many benefits from the time she has spent in the region.
"Honestly, it's given me a huge amount of independence.
"This is my first move out of home with my parents as well, so I just did the biggest step I possibly could, not just moving out, but moving away as well.
"It's been absolutely life changing," she added.
She said that because the team in a regional station is small, she has gained experience that she might never have been able to get in a short amount of time in a bigger station.
"You know, instead of being a small fish in a big pond, you're a big fish, and you've got to run the pond," she said.
Her advice to aspiring journalists interested in a radio career?
"Just try, there's no harm in trying," she said.
Ms Lymn said she had been surprised at the welcome she received in Port Augusta where she has been based.
"I made some really good friends here, actually; I was lucky enough to know a few people who knew other people up here and have made some really good friends for life.
"I felt really part of the community, so it's been really good," she said.
Mr Kernahan is looking for a new cohost to join James Risby on the breakfast show so if you've thought about a career on air, now could be the time.
"There is just so much opportunity to kickstart whatever you want to do in the region, you know, it's a perfect way to jump in," Ms Lymn said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.