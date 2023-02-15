The Transcontinental
Another Gulf broadcaster talent leaves the nest

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:43pm
Jackie Lymn has been at the helm of the Magic FM Breakfast Show across the Spencer Gulf for almost two years but she has just announced that she will move to Adelaide in March to take up a new role with Mix 102.3.

