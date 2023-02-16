Council debates the future of roadside shrines

Port Augusta City councillors considered changes to the roadside memorials policy during the monthly meeting held on February 14 with the key change recommended that they may only remain in place for 6 months.
Cr Mark Myers spoke against the removal of memorials in that timeframe and proposed extending the allowed time to twelve months.
"Anyone who has had a death in the family understands the raw emotion that is involved and also the process of paperwork to ensure that families are back in order sometimes takes more than six months," he said during the meeting.
"To see a memorial removed while that process is still going forward is probably something that we need to consider particularly if we look at twelve months possibly being the time, first year anniversary of someone's death, its an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate and have time to heal when that memorial is removed," Cr Myers said.
The councillor said that it was important to find a balance for both the community and the mourning family to acknowledge that passing.
Cr Sam Banks agreed that six months was too short.
"It was discussed that it could be a distraction, but if we look setting a safe place, at risk assessing a site where they could put things if they choose to without them being a hindrance to drivers or pedestrians," he said.
Council CEO, Mr John Banks, was invited to comment on the administrative impacts of the policy but said that he would like time to further investigate.
The installation of a memorial on local government land is not permitted without approval from council and families are required to apply in writing.
The new policy also states that the council will create and maintain a memorial register once the policy has been adopted and that it reserves the right to remove a memorial if it is considered no longer relevant, inappropriate or beyond repair.
Roadside memorials are one way that people engage with loss, with grief and the processes of remembering and mourning.
Many consider that roadside memorials are reminders to everyone that lives are always on the line when on the road and serve as a cautionary tale.
On the other hand, there are arguments for by-laws.
Non-native plants placed at memorials can cause environmental harm as can paper and plastic waste from memorials that are not maintained.
Councils may also have concerns about the cost of cleaning up sites, particularly where a memorial is in place for a length of time, however safety is usually the key concern cited.
Cr Phillip Brown mentioned the shrine on the Eyre Highway, 15 kilometres out of town that honours the lives of truck drivers 47-year-old Shannon Wallace and 44-year-old Gayle Little who were killed when their road train hit a guard rail and burst into flames on March 5, 2016.
Friends and work colleagues Mr Pedro Long and Mr Mark Webb designed the shrine, using truck parts as well as a large cross.
Mr Long, from Western Australia, said he stopped in Port Augusta with Mr Webb to lay the shrine after the accident as a sign of respect for their friends.
"The shrine is mainly just to remind everyone that sees it that this can happen.
It's a reminder that we're not all invincible," he said.
Mr Wallace's father, Gordon said the shrine represents all truck drivers and their grief.
"A lot of the drivers pull up and polish it and have their moments, as we all do when we lose somebody," he said to reporter Marco Balsamo at the time.
"Naturally I want my son back of course, but if the shrine can help anybody then that's great, that's 10 points from me."
Research conducted in 2019 by the University of the Sunshine Coast and the University of Otago by Vanessa Beanland and Rachael A. Wynne, found there was no strong evidence to ban roadside memorials.
While participants reported strong negative emotional reactions, the overwhelming majority of participants supported the memorials but felt they should be regulated in some way, particularly in terms of not being potentially distracting.
Many mentioned family and friends of the deceased when discussing memorials; this was more common than comments about the deceased person.
Port Augusta City councillors will meet again in March and have requested a briefing from the Director of City Services, Ms Melissa Kretschmer.
If you have a comment or opinion on this story please email neralie.bailey@austcommunity,media.com.au
Reference: Beanland, V., Wynne, R.A. Effects of roadside memorials on drivers' risk perception and eye movements. Cogn. Research 4, 32 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1186/s41235-019-0184-1
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.