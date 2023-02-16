The Transcontinental
Council debates the future of roadside shrines

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:48pm
Port Augusta City councillors considered changes to the roadside memorials policy during the monthly meeting held on February 14 with the key change recommended that they may only remain in place for 6 months.

