End of road for shrines?

Have roadside shrines suffered a fatal blow?
Port Augusta City Council's members considered changes to the roadside memorials policy with the key change recommended that they may only remain on sites for six months.
Cr Mark Myers spoke against the removal of memorials in that timeframe and proposed extending the allowed time to 12 months.
"Anyone who has had a death in the family understands the raw emotion that is involved and the paperwork to ensure that families are back in order sometimes takes more than six months," he told the meeting.
"To see a memorial removed while that process is still going forward is probably something that we need to consider particularly if we look at 12 months possibly being the time, the first year anniversary of someone's death," he said.
"It is an opportunity for families to come together to celebrate to have time to heal when that memorial is removed."
He said that it was important to find a balance for both the community and the mourning family to acknowledge that passing.
Cr Sam Banks agreed that six months was too short.
"It was discussed that it could be a distraction, but we could look at setting a safe place, at risk-assessing a site where they could put things if they choose to without them being a hindrance to drivers or pedestrians," he said.
Council chief executive officer John Banks was invited to comment on the administrative impacts of the policy, but said that he would like time to further investigate.
The installation of a memorial on local government land is not permitted without approval from council and families are required to apply in writing.
The proposed new policy says the council will create and maintain a memorial register once the policy has been adopted and that it reserves the right to remove a memorial if it is considered no longer relevant, inappropriate or beyond repair.
Cr Phillip Brown mentioned a shrine on the Eyre Highway, 15 kilometres out of town, that honours the lives of truck drivers 47-year-old Shannon Wallace and 44-year-old Gayle Little who were killed when their road train hit a guard rail and burst into flames on March 5, 2016.
Friends and work colleagues Mr Pedro Long and Mr Mark Webb designed the shrine, using truck parts as well as a big cross. Mr Long, of Western Australia, said at the time that he had stopped in Port Augusta with Mr Webb to lay the shrine after the crash as a sign of respect for their friends. "The shrine is mostly just to remind everyone that sees it that this can happen. It is a reminder that we are not all invincible," he said.
