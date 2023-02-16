A northern councillor and former mayor may have attended his last civic leaders' meeting.
It was not immediately known on Thursday, February 16, whether Phillip Heaslip, affectionately known as "Freedom", would step down permanently.
Melrose-based Mount Remarkable District Council thanked him for his service in the wake of the local government debacle surrounding failure of members to submit donation returns' forms before deadline.
Attempts were made by The Transcontinental to contact Mr Heaslip to determine whether he would appeal against the decision to stand him down because of the breach.
The council issued a statement headed "Notice of Vacancy - former Telowie Ward Councillor Phillip Heaslip".
It was authorised by the organisation's chief executive officer, Sam Johnson.
The council said the Electoral Commission of South Australia had told it that the former councillor had failed to "satisfy ... the Local Government Act which provides that the office of a member of a council becomes vacant if the member fails to submit a return ... before the expiration of one month from the end of the period allowed under that Act for the submission of the return".
"Mr Heaslip was required to vacate his office according to the 'casual vacancy' provisions set out in the Act," it said.
"The notice of the vacancy has been published in the South Australia Government Gazette.
"Council acknowledges the service of Mr Heaslip, including his tenure as mayor of council.
"He was a driver of change who held great passion for diversifying the council area, including the tourism sector.
"Mr Heaslip was mayor when some key significant projects such as The Bluff Lookout and the Rail Trail network were started following successful grant funding, as well as significant organisational reforms.
"We thank Mr Heaslip for his contributions."
Mr Heaslip was a long-time campaigner for The Bluff to be opened to tourism and on one occasion arranged a private tour of the summit for former Adelaide Crows champion Tony Modra and his family.
Four Upper Spencer Gulf elected members have stood down amid the chaos over the missing returns' forms.
The highest--profile member involved is Phill Stone who was elected Whyalla mayor in 2022.
Others from that council are Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd.
In Port Augusta, John Naisbitt has stood down from his role.
The civic leaders have vacated public office and are no longer council members, according to the Whyalla and Port Augusta councils.
The affected former elected members can submit an appeal by February 20 to the South Australia Civil Administrative Tribunal.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
