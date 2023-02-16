Port Augusta hopes to lure new doctors to the city after a scheme for medical students to live locally.
Four fifth-year students from the University of Adelaide - Adelaide Rural Clinical School will spend their 2023 academic-clinical year here.
The school's operational manager Dee Risley said the university was funded by the federal government to provide about a third of the fifth-year students with "the amazing opportunity to spend a full academic year clinical placement in a rural location"
Organisers hope the students will return, having tasted country life in the town, to begin their professional careers Port Augusta.
It would be a step towards overcoming a shortage of doctors in the country.
Ms Risley said students applied for the program and there was significant competition for positions in South Australia this year.
"We are happy to welcome Eden Smith, Mitali Rawat, Elly Schoff and Alison Teubner to Port Augusta," she said.
"With the students here for long placements, they will be looking at engaging in a range of activities and sport.
"The school is confident that residents will make these students most welcome."
Under the scheme, the students are placed in General Practitioners' clinics and will learn essential practical clinical skills while supervised and guided by doctors at Pika Wiya and The Ghan Medical Centre.
They will experience a variety of specialist sessions including Paediatrics, Human Reproductive Health, Geriatrics and Anaesthetics.
Participants will spend time with the Royal Flying Doctor Service which has a base in the town.
The placements are co-ordinated by the school's local professional staff led by Kerry Steer.
The school has some clinical academics and Aboriginal health academics who contribute to local teaching in partnership with hospital doctors, midwives and nurses.
Ms Risley said the hospital paediatric team was important to the program because it provided paediatric intensive exposure to 32 medical students from other rural locations in the program in the year.
The school had a special partnership with the flying doctor.
"Together we started the Kulpi Minupa program in 2022 which saw seven second-year students spend eight weeks learning pre-clinical medicine in town," she said.
"Kulpi Minupa means 'cloud doctor' and these students were definitely on 'cloud nine' when asked about their experience.
"The program was so successful that it will be extended this year to offer the opportunity for these students to return as third-years.
"The Port Augusta team will also offer first-year students an opportunity to take part in an eight-week Kulpi Minupa program.
'The programs have now been part of Port Augusta and other rural sites for more than 15 years and we certainly hope to continue for many years to come.
"Our students always give us fantastic feedback about their time in Port Augusta."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.