Port Augusta offers a taste of country life for medical students considering their future options

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:11pm
University of Adelaide Medical Students on placement in Port Augusta comprise Mitali Rawat, left, (5th Yr Port Augusta), Say Saymontee (5th Yr Clare), Lachlan Clarke (4th Yr), Alison Teubner (5th Yr Port Augusta), Elly Schoff (5th Yr Port Augusta), Mansa Sukheja (5th Yr Pt Pirie), Emma Lane (4th Yr) and Eden Smith (5th Yr Port Augusta).

Port Augusta hopes to lure new doctors to the city after a scheme for medical students to live locally.

Local News

