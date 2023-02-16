Iron triangle town to bid for 2025 Masters Games

Dragon boat racing is an unusual sport in several ways and it is rarely seen in regional South Australia, but if Port Augusta City Council's (PACC) plans come to fruition, locals could see and participate in the sport in 2025.
Deputy Mayor Mark Myers said that council should pursue the original expression of interest to host the 2025 SA Masters Games as this provided the timeframe to best present Port Augusta and the opportunity to realise the full benefits of hosting the event.
Cr Michael McKinley spoke in support of the City's bid at the February 14 meeting and later said that he and his wife had competed in the dragon boat racing at the games 12 years ago in Adelaide.
"The boat we were in was called 'Dragon's Abreast' (supporting awareness for breast cancer) and some team members were breast cancer survivors," he said.
The McKinley's trained once week and competed each weekend.
"Most people who were involved had never participated in competitive sports before; that's what is good about (dragon boat racing) it takes no special skills and just needs collaborative training," he said.
It takes 20 people per boat, and the boat and the people together weigh 2 tons.
Dragon boat racing has been a traditional Chinese paddled watercraft activity for over 2000 years and began as a modern international sport in Hong Kong in 1976.
Cr McKinley said that dragon boat racing could be held in Port Augusta and would like to get some guidance from the Copper Coast Council as to what the demands the masters games made on the community, given their experience as hosts.
He said that once the PACC has a date, they can focus attention on what will be needed.
"The benefits are like any other tourism event; attract people to the services and accommodation in town and also swell the numbers, to a point it would be interesting to the people who are already here, highlight it and have some natural town pride by having something big here," he said.
Cr McKinley said Port Augusta could certainly accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors with sufficient lead time to prepare and both he and his wife Karen would be keen to compete if dragon boat racing was offered.
In his report for PACC, the Director Corporate and Community Services, Mr Luke Culhane, said that if the application was successful, there will be future budget impacts to consider, including an likely overall budget exceeding $150,000.
Mr Culhane's report said that Sport SA need to be notified of the City's intention to host the 2025 event by late February.
Racing will be held this year in Wallaroo on Saturday April 29 as part of the Copper Coast SA Masters Games.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
