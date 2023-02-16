The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Iron triangle town to bid for 2025 Masters Games

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:08pm, first published February 16 2023 - 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dragon boat racing is an unusual sport in several ways and it is rarely seen in regional South Australia, but if Port Augusta City Council's (PACC) plans come to fruition, locals could see and participate in the sport in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.