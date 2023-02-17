The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Meet your local reporter

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie with Victoria (left) and Fergus (right) at Port Germein beach. Picture by Scott Millard.

Some of our readers will already know me, but Neralie Bailey is a new name to you, here is a little bit about me and how I came to join the team at The Transcontinental.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.