Meet your local reporter

Some of our readers will already know me, but Neralie Bailey is a new name to you, here is a little bit about me and how I came to join the team at The Transcontinental.
When I started studying for a Bachelor of Journalism at the University of South Australia in 2013 I said (I think on day one) that my dream job was to work at a country newspaper.
I worked in allied health clinics at Flinders University and Flinders Medical Centre while I was studying and later, I worked at the Jamestown Hospital, Laura and Booleroo Centre hospitals.
I finished my degree and a Bachelor of Arts in 2019 soon after moving to Port Pirie.
I worked as a graphic designer in 2020, before joining Spencer Gulf Broadcasters for almost two years.
I returned to study at postgraduate level at Monash University for a Masters in Applied Linguistics in 2022 and took a break from full-time work until starting as a reporter for The Transcontinental and The Recorder in January, 2023.
My grandfather, Sidney Bailey, was a train driver and pigeon-racing enthusiast and I spent many school holidays in Port Augusta with my grandparents who lived in the Willsden area.
My grandmother, Florence Bailey, was involved in community and church activities, and was occasionally known to cook up the slow pigeons for tea, telling me they were small chickens.!
Story telling definitely runs in the family.
I previously presented a twice-weekly community radio program which included interviews and special features that I researched, recorded and produced out of studios at community radio Trax FM.
I have completed projects on topics as diverse as the music industry, equestrian sport, recognition of sign language and tourism on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
I have a blog and Facebook and Twitter accounts under the username, 'Just Add Guinea Pig' and I was nominated for a SA Community Radio Broadcasting Award and a SA Press Club Award in 2019.
I live in Nelshaby with my three children and a house full of BMX bikes and critters, including cats, guinea pigs, my beloved and slightly bonkers Chihuahua (Poppy), chickens and five mini-horses.
I look forward to writing about our community, meeting people and hearing their stories.
My next dream is to publish a novel, so stay tuned.
If you have a story or an event you would like to see covered, please let me know: neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Meanwhile, newspapers serving country communities in South Australia and Queensland are set to change ownership after ACM agreed to terms to sell 14 titles to the Star News Group.
The SA newspapers included are The Transcontinental, The Recorder, Whyalla News, Border Chronicle, Naracoorte Herald, Port Lincoln Times, The Islander, The Murray Valley Standard, The Victor Harbor Times, Coastal Leader and The Flinders News.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.