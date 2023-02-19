Discover what's on around Port Augusta

BEND AND STRETCH
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays from 1 p.m. at Central Oval and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
COMING TO WHYALLA
Circus Spectacular!
Weber Bros Entertainment has compiled some of the most extraordinary and world class acts to present in what is an adrenaline pumping 2-hour show. From comedians to FMX Rider's, beautiful aerialists and the show stopping human cannon ball are some of the acts that will keep you on the edge of your seat. THE CIRCUS will thrill you with a mix of glamour and action all under the new state of the art big top. Schulz Park February 16 to 26. Tickets on sale now www.iticket.com.au
PARK RUN
Just you against the clock!
Port Augusta Park Run is on every Saturday from 8am starting at Young Street. Register online before your first run. Free, fun and friendly weekly 5km run organised by volunteers. Join in and get involved.
JUNIOR LANDCARE WEBINAR
First Nations perspectives resources
Join Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis in conversation with proud Wiradjuri man and First Nations educator Adam Shipp about the importance of embedding First Nations perspectives into everyday learning and environmental education for children and young people. Tuesday March 7 at 4pm-5pm AEDT. Speaker(s): First Nations educator, Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp and Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis. Subscribe here.
AG EXPO AT THE BROOK
Society of Precision Agriculture Australia
SPAA Precision Ag Expo featuring soil sampling methods, satellite use for zone mapping, yield mapping and plenty more including industry speakers and grower perspectives, Thursday March 2 from 9am to 5pm at the Crystal Brook Football Club. Tickets from Eventbrite, free entry to SPAA members.
JUST CRUISIN'
Last Sunday of Summer Cruise
Event by Mid North SA Car Cruising, starts at Wirrabara Oval caravan park and finishes at Port Germein on Sunday February 26.
BOTANIC GARDENS
Free and shady
The Arid Land Botanic Gardens are open from 7.30am with the Visitor Centre open from 9 to 4pm on the Stuart Highway. 'Arid Explorer's Children's Garden' and 'Discovery Walk' always available and free.
GET GRANT WRITING
Free Online Grant Writing workshops
NYLB are offering 4 free online grant writing workshops in February and March. The workshops, run by Tuna Blue Facilitation, are designed to help you increase your success rate in securing small to large grants through Green Adelaide, Landscape SA, Landcare, Friends of Parks, local councils and other funders for your projects. Friday, Feb 10 (12pm-5pm) Sunday Feb 12 (10am-3pm) Friday, Feb 24 (10am-3pm) or Wednesday March 1 (10am-3pm).
ART FOR EVERYONE
Yarta Purtli Gallery
The Cultural Centre located on Beauchamp Lane supports and encourages community and individual participation in arts and culture. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm (closed on public holidays). Free entry.
DISCOVER WADLATA
So much to see
The Port Augusta, Flinders Ranges and Outback Visitor Centre is open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, weekends and public holidays from 10am to 3pm. Cafe open and lots to discover. Visit the Tunnel of Time!
GET YOUR SKATES ON
For the young of heart
Check out the Wave Skate Park on the foreshore near Big W.
BIRDS ON SALE
Mid North Poultry Club
The club is holding its annual sale Sunday March 19 from 9am at the Clare Valley Showgrounds. Sausage sizzle and drinks available for purchase. Contact Nick Stringer to register to sell birds 0409 024 444.
ALL LIT UP
Quorn Silo Light Show
Spectacular night attraction, in the railway precinct, Quorn. Watch the Quorn Silo begin to glow at sunset and spring to life under the stars. Enjoy this free starlit audiovisual celebration starting at 8.45pm in January. Come and see why it is a finalist in the Australian Street Art Awards.
MID-SUMMER BALL
Get your frocks on!
South Augusta Football Club presents the third annual Mid-Summer Ball at Central Oval, Port Augusta, on Saturday, February 18. The chosen beneficiary is Dementia Australia. Music by the Incredibles.
MARKET TIME
Stirling North Markets
The market is back on February 18 from 9am til 1pm, great variety of stalls at the Stirling North Progress Club, Quorn Road, Stirling North.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
