aaWe bloody did it! Well done and thankyou!

Three members of the hardworking Booleroo Centre RV Park team (L-R) Ian McCallum, Emma Waters and Lynne Christophersen at the park entrance. Picture supplied.

The volunteer run Booleroo Centre RV Park, located at the recreation grounds in the northern town, smashed the competition out of the park in the 'Community Stay' category of the Grey Nomad awards.

Booleroo Centre is an hour south east of Port Augusta; a tiny spot that stood tall on the national stage on Friday night as the category winner after opening just two years ago.

The national Grey Nomad awards recognise excellence and innovation in seniors tourism.

The RV park was the result of many volunteer hours and support from the District Council of Mount Remarkable.

Booleroo Centre Community Development and Tourism Association Secretary, Emma Waters, said that this award is one shared by every member of the community.



"This project could not have come to fruition without efforts of our locals and local businesses who donated or charged minimal fees for machinery, products and supplies and volunteered and continue to volunteer so much time to our cause.



"From planting, cleaning, cementing, to rubbish bin collection, mowing and so much more, it takes a village and this award is for our village," Ms Waters said.

"Booleroo Centre is not a very big town and we are so proud of what we have been able to achieve over many years to encourage Grey Nomads to visit and now stay in our community," she added.

All funds received through park stays are used to pay for running expenses and improvements to the park.

Ms Waters also thanked the District Council of Mount Remarkable for initial support of the initiative and allocating a substantial portion of funds received by council from the Drought Communities Program, to our project.



A stay at the Booleroo Centre RV Park translates to visitors supporting the whole town according to Ms Waters, with many guests commenting on the town's socials that the community is welcoming and friendly and the town itself is very peaceful.

The awards provide verified information that guides the travel decisions for over 50s on where to travel, where to stay and what to experience along the way.

That makes winning a valuable marketing tool.

"Thankyou for staying, thankyou for spending and we hope you enjoy our town as much as we enjoy living here.



"Your stay and your spending supports a whole community so please remember you are always welcome back and encourage your friends to #bookusout!" Ms Waters said.

