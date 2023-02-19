Historic attraction scores national recognition

Booleroo Steam and Traction Museum has the biggest tractor collection in South Australia and some rare pieces not found anywhere else in the world.
The museum was recognised last Friday with a bronze award in the Grey Nomad Historic Attraction category.
On show is a vast array of steam engines, small engines and farming equipment plus a fully functioning blacksmith shop.
The exhibition is an exploration of the machines that turned agriculture on its head in the 20th century.
Booleroo Steam and Traction Preservation Society (BSTPS) stands out in this category because unlike the majority of museum attractions, once a year the exhibits come to life for the rally and visitors can experience them in all their glory as working machines.
"We started 53 years ago; the gentleman that formed it had a very keen eye for for unique and interesting pieces of equipment and therefore we have a collection with with some very, very rare pieces of equipment," says current president of BSTPS, Ian McCallum.
"We have several tractors that are unique, there's only one or two of them left and at the moment were trying to rebuild a Fowler's oil engine which is the only one left in the world.
"We have around about 50 members and there about 15 members actively involved in the museum and restoration projects and we have followers all around Australia who come every year to the rally," he said.
The Grey Nomad Awards provide verified information that guides the travel decisions for over 50s on where to travel, where to stay and what to experience along the way.
That makes winning a prestigious Grey Nomad Award a valuable marketing tool.
Awards Director, Kim Morgan, said they shine a light on regional and remote Australia by rewarding destinations which cater to mature age visitors in an exemplary way.
Ms Morgan said that through evidence-based assessment by a panel of judges, who are mature-age tourism professionals, the awards foster a better lifestyle for over 50s.
McCallum laughed when asked if the Fowlers machine might be ready for display this year, "that will be at least another four years, you can't go and have a look at one to see how its put together."
"COVID was the other thing that came along.
"We rely on some of these parts from interstate people, you couldn't move around and that just closed the whole restoration down for about two years," he said.
"We've got some of our machinery featuring in the movie, 'The New Boy', filmed down at Booborowie (an hour from Port Pirie)," McCallum said.
Filming was completed in December 2022 for the feature film starring Cate Blanchett and Deborah Mailman, directed by indigenous filmmaker, Warwick Thornton.
The Booleroo Steam and Traction Rally is on March 26 this year, so add it to your calendar now and catch some film stars of the big metal kind.
As a bonus it's located right beside the winners of the Best Community Stay in Australia - the Booleroo Centre RV Park.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.